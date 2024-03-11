Four Comboni students arrested for vandalizing property at SOGASCO

Sogakope Senior High School (SOGASCO)

Four students from Comboni Vocational Technical School have been apprehended by the Sogakofe District Police Command for allegedly vandalizing the main gate and a classroom block of Sogakope Senior High School (SOGASCO) in the South Tongu District of the Volta region, JoyNews reports.

The incident, which took place around 1:00 AM on Sunday, March 10, 2024, involved the shattering of sliding glasses at the main entrance of SOGASCO and the torching of mosquito nets in one of the classroom blocks.



The Headmaster of SOGASCO, Newman Dziedzoave, in an interview with JoyNews confirmed the incident, stating that calm has been restored but mentioned that four students from Comboni and four town residents, suspected to be former Comboni students, were arrested in connection with the vandalism. The four detainees are currently assisting the police with the investigation.



The clash between the two schools reportedly started weeks ago when a SOGASCO student, admitted to Comboni Hospital, faced an altercation with Comboni students over a dress code issue. Tensions escalated when videos of the incident were posted online, leading to confrontations during an independence anniversary parade.

The headmaster explained that the situation worsened when a driver from Comboni was injured, and subsequently attacked again after being discharged from the hospital.



According to JoyNews, a District Security Council (DISEC) meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 11, 2024, to address the escalating tensions. Meanwhile, students at SOGASCO express fear, and former SOGASCO Old Students Association (SOSA) National President Maxwell Lukutor, now an aspiring Member of Parliament, pledges to mediate for lasting peace between the two schools.