Four Ghanaian students arrested in U.S. for forging transcripts to enter Lehigh University

Wed, 18 Sep 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Four Ghanaian international students, Otis Opoku, Evans Oppong, Cyrilstan Nomobon Sowah-Nai, and Henry Dabuo, have been arrested in the U.S. for allegedly using forged high school transcripts to gain admission to Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.

The students face charges of forgery and theft of services and are held on $100,000 bail each.

The investigation began after suspicious discrepancies in a fifth student’s transcript led to scrutiny of other Ghanaian students' credentials.

The case has sparked local attention, and a GoFundMe campaign has raised over $9,000 for their legal defense.

Source: starrfm.com.gh