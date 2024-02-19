Four Ministers to address parliament and respond to 37 questions

Four Ministers are set to appear before Parliament on February 20

Four Ministers of State are set to appear before Parliament and respond to 37 questions as the House resumes its sitting from Tuesday, February 20 to 23.

The Ministers include the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame; Minister of Education, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum; Minister of Energy, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, and Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah.



According to a Graphic Online report, Members of Parliament (MPs) have been engaged in an orientation workshop on the new Standing Orders in Ho, the Volta regional capital.



The MPs were divided into two batches, with the first batch of 100 MPs going through the key Orders, while the second batch will later be at the Rock City Hotel for the same exercise.



The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, Mr Dame, will respond to seven important questions, including one by the MP for Madina, Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu.



The question is on measures being taken to criminalize the conduct of doctors who refuse to treat and issue medical forms to patients who hold valid NHIS cards, for the purpose of prosecution.

The other three ministers - Education, Dr Adutwum; Energy, Dr Prempeh, and Roads and Highways, Mr Amoako-Attah - are also expected to answer 10 questions each.



The MP for Tolon and First Deputy Majority Whip, Habib Iddrisu, presented the Business Statement for the week, stating that statements and motions would also be admitted.



The House is also expected to take the second reading of several bills, including the Chartered Institute of Restructuring and Insolvency Practitioners, Ghana Bill, 2023; Budget Bill, 2023; Grains Development Authority Bill, 2022; Ghana Boundary Commission Bill, 2023, and Environmental Protection Bill, 2023.



Additionally, a report of the Committee on Gender and Children on the Affirmative Action (Gender equality) Bill, 2023, and a motion to adopt the report of the Committee on Defence and Interior on the Military Operation at Ashiaman are all on the agenda.