Four persons charged over demolition of property in Adjiringanor

The police in Greater Accra have prosecuted four people in relation to the destruction of Paul Sackey's seven-bedroom home.

The property in question, situated in Otano, Adjiriganor, has been the focus of legal proceedings since certain individuals claiming to be representatives of the Akwraboye Doku family made a claim.



The Akwraboye Doku Family's purported secretary, Michael Adjei, along with businesswoman Sarah Agyaa Owusu-Ansah, destroyed the property of Mr. Sacky and claimed ownership of the land under the guise of enforcing a judgment.



Yaa Serwah Dumashie, acting on behalf of the Paul Sackey family, who holds power of attorney, filed a complaint with the police asserting that a piece of land in question is not included in the specific area that the relevant judgment pertains to.



It has been discovered by the authorities that the aforementioned verdict does not extend to the Paul Sacky property, as per the findings of the subsequent police investigations.



One Eidi, Ayiki Wulormu, Sarah Agyaa Owusu-Ansah, and Michael Adjei of Teshie have all been charged with trespassing and causing unlawful damage in violation of Sections 157 and 172 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29), respectively, according to the police investigative report that Starr News has obtained. In addition, the four are accused of unlawfully protecting land in violation of Act 1036's Section 12(2).

As per the report, the police authorities have made a request to the court for a certified true copy of the judgment plan of the Akwraboye Doku Family.



In the course of their investigations, the police have extended their inquiry to the Lands Commission and Survey Department in Accra, and have requested a composite plan with the judgment plan as the basis for their inquiry.



After receiving a complaint regarding a disputed land, the Police conducted a site visit with the complainant and surveyors from the regional survey department.

The coordinates of the disputed land were identified and picked to facilitate the preparation of a composite plan by the surveyors. This plan will be used by the police to aid their investigations.



The police conducted investigations and concluded that the land in question does not fall under the judgment and, therefore, rightfully belongs to Paul Sacky.



The police received a composite plan from the survey department of the Lands Commission regarding a disputed land at Otano, East Legon. The plan revealed that the land in question does not fall within the judgment plan of the Akwraboye Doku Family, based on the information provided.