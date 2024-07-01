France's far right celebrates lead and seeks majority

First-round victory was sweet for Marine Le Pen and her National Rally party

Source: BBC

In France's parliamentary elections, Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN) has secured a leading 33.1% in the first round, signaling a potential shift in power.

With Macron's camp trailing at 20.76%, RN aims for an absolute majority of 289 seats in the 577-seat Assembly. Despite RN's strong showing, projections suggest they may fall short, risking a hung parliament.



Turnout was high at 66.7%, reflecting the election's significance. Macron called the election after RN's European victory, hoping for a democratic alliance against RN.

Left-wing opposition and Macron's camp are mobilizing to prevent RN's majority in the upcoming runoff.



