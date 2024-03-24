Franklin Cudjoe raises concerns over presidential-parliamentary rift on anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, the Founder and CEO of IMANI Africa, has voiced apprehension regarding the recent standoff between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin concerning the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

In a recent letter to Parliament, the President urged them to refrain from forwarding the anti-LGBTQ+ bill for his assent, citing legal concerns. In response, the Speaker suspended the approval of new ministers, marking a visible standoff between the executive and the legislature.



In an interview on The Big Issue on Citi TV, Cudjoe expressed concern that the deadlock between the executive and legislative branches could have negative repercussions on the economy.

"We are economically saddled, if we don’t talk about gay issues won’t we eat? My only worry is that the impasse could have certain tolls on the economy and the governance process. But indeed, we should learn and be wiser out of this particular care, if we manage to get through to it," he said.



“The economy, the impacts on individual rights and indeed anything that we thought may be impacted by this particular anti-gay bill. When we heard that the finance minister wrote a letter to the President saying to stay your hands because this may have implications economically, I worried, because I asked myself what were the considerations," he added.