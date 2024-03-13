Freda Prempeh donates 120 motorbikes to boost constituency development

Freda Akosua Prempeh (middle), Tano North Constituency's Member of Parliament

The Tano North Constituency's Member of Parliament, Hon Dr. Freda Akosua Prempeh, has generously donated 120 motorbikes to government institutions within her jurisdiction to enhance operational efficiency.

The donation, which took place at a ceremony in the region, is aimed at enhancing mobility and facilitating the work of constituents.



The motorbikes, presented to groups such as farmers, health workers, teachers, and artisans, are intended to improve access to essential services and support economic activities in the constituency.



The donation aims to significantly improve security in the area by providing law enforcement agencies and security personnel with increased mobility and faster response times.

Hon. Dr. Freda Akosua Prempeh emphasized the importance of transportation in the daily lives of constituents, especially in rural areas, and expressed her commitment to ensuring that they have the necessary tools to thrive.



In the education sector, the donation of motorbikes will benefit education officials by providing them with better means of transportation. This will allow them to visit schools, conduct training sessions, and monitor educational programs more efficiently



This is anticipated to lead to improved agricultural practices, increased productivity, and better economic opportunities for farmers in the constituency.