Free SHS ensures no child is left behind - Education Minister

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister for Education, has commended the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy for its inclusivity, which guarantees educational opportunities for all students.

Speaking at an event dubbed "The Free SHS Story" in Accra on Tuesday, he highlighted the policy's role in providing educational support to enhance student learning.



Dr. Adutwum emphasized that the policy promotes fairness, ensuring that no child is left behind, and has led to the highest student enrollment in over a decade.

"No longer will we implement cutoffs in this country. No student can be excluded from opportunities... When they come, we will guide them and support them."



"And someday, these students will share a better narrative of Free secondary education," he affirmed.