“Free SHS is not an intelligent policy” – Prof Akilagpa Sawyerr opines

Prof. Akilagpa Sawyerr

Source: TIG Post

Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Akilagpa Sawyerr, has criticized the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, calling it unintelligent.

While acknowledging that the policy's goal is commendable, he pointed out that the government cannot afford it but continues to fund it.



Speaking to the media on June 22, he argued that the policy benefited those who can afford to pay fees, while other students still study under trees.

Prof. Sawyerr emphasized that the policy is flawed due to poor planning and its detrimental impact on other parts of the economy.



Read full article