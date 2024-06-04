Free dialysis care: Korle-Bu is yet to receive directive on implementation from MoH

Patients express hope for the relief promised by the government

Despite the announcement by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) that dialysis treatment would be free for end-stage kidney disease patients below 18 and above 60 years from June to December 2024, patients at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital are still being charged.

The hospital is awaiting directives from the Ministry of Health before implementing the free treatment.



The NHIS has assured that issues will be resolved by the end of June, including possible refunds. The government allocated funds to support this initiative.



