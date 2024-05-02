Freemasons provide vital healthcare services in Osu Ashinte community

The outreach program, which drew over 300 community members, offered a wide range of medical service

Three Freemasons lodges in Ghana recently organized a highly successful medical outreach program in the Osu Ashinte community, demonstrating their commitment to community service and healthcare.

The initiative, led by Amity Lodge #7140 EC, Hippocrates Lodge # 8794, and Apothecaries Lodge #9634, aimed to provide essential healthcare services to residents in need, regardless of their financial status, Graphic Online reports.



The outreach program, which drew over 300 community members, offered a wide range of medical services, including free medical consultations, general check-ups, blood pressure screening, diabetes testing, health education, counseling, and distribution of essential medications.



Additionally, educational sessions on preventive healthcare measures and healthy living were conducted to empower community members to take control of their well-being.



Eugene Eshun Elliot, Secretary for Amity Lodge, expressed gratitude to all participants, volunteers, donors, and supporters who contributed to the success of the event.



The Worshipful Master of Hippocrates Lodge, WBro Dr. Edward Offor, highlighted the importance of collective action in addressing healthcare disparities and reaffirmed the lodges' commitment to making a positive impact in the community.

Local leaders, including Mr. George Annan, the Assembly Man for the area, commended the Freemasons for their efforts and expressed appreciation on behalf of the chiefs and residents.



Many community members shared stories of how the medical outreach had made a tangible difference in their lives, providing much-needed relief and hope for a healthier future.



As the event concluded, organizers reiterated their commitment to



promoting health and wellness in Osu Ashinte and beyond. The initiative reflects the enduring principles of brotherhood, compassion, and service that define Freemasonry.