Fresh KNUST graduate instantly rans mad after being thrown from moving vehicle

This shocking incident highlights the need for increased vigilance and security

A young KNUST graduate was thrown from a moving car by suspected criminals, leaving her in a distressed state.

Eyewitnesses reported that she immediately showed signs of madness, wandering and talking to herself.



Authorities believe the attackers aimed to steal her valuables.



The police are investigating, and the victim's family requests privacy as she receives medical and emotional support.

This shocking incident highlights the need for increased vigilance and security, especially for young women.



