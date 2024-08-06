News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Fresh KNUST graduate instantly rans mad after being thrown from moving vehicle

KNUSt Students Maddd This shocking incident highlights the need for increased vigilance and security

Tue, 6 Aug 2024 Source: ghlagatin.net

A young KNUST graduate was thrown from a moving car by suspected criminals, leaving her in a distressed state.

Eyewitnesses reported that she immediately showed signs of madness, wandering and talking to herself.

Authorities believe the attackers aimed to steal her valuables.

The police are investigating, and the victim's family requests privacy as she receives medical and emotional support.

This shocking incident highlights the need for increased vigilance and security, especially for young women.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Malawi Entertainment Portal (@umathadaily)





Read full article
Source: ghlagatin.net