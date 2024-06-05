Fried yam seller convicted for selling without medical clearance

The law aims to ensure food hygiene and safety

Source: GNA

The Somanya Magistrate Court has fined Salamatu Mohammed, a fried yam vendor, GH₵ 600 for selling food without medical clearance, as required by the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly's bye-law.

The law aims to ensure food hygiene and safety. Salamatu pleaded guilty to the charge, which was brought after she failed to participate in a municipal-wide medical examination for food handlers.

The prosecution highlighted the public health risks of selling food without proper medical clearance, emphasizing the potential transmission of diseases to consumers.



Read full article