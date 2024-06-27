Friends of NAPO starts door-to-door campaign

A group in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) called Friends of NAPO (FONA) has planned a door-to-door campaign across the country to promote the NPP to electorates, especially floating voters.
The campaign also aims to market Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as 'NAPO', the Energy Minister, to the public.
FONA believes Napo is the right person to be selected as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s running mate on the NPP ticket and is committed to supporting him in this endeavor.
They emphasized his popularity, exceptional performance as both Education and Energy Minister, and visionary leadership as reasons why he could help Dr. Bawumia win the presidential election.
