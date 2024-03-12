Frimpong-Manso Institute calls for integration of religious principles in Ghana's developmennt

Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso, Founder for Frimpong Manso Institute

The Frimpong-Manso Institute, a non-partisan think-tank with a religious affiliation, has urged Ghanaians to incorporate religious principles into their personal and national lives.

The institute believes that doing so will help combat corruption, ensure credible elections, foster lasting peace, promote democratic governance, and enhance national pride.



Founder Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso emphasized the need for Ghanaians to end corruption and revive values such as patriotism, patience, tolerance, forgiveness, integrity, and hard work.



The institute called for practical steps to bridge the gap between theory and practice, promote local food production and exportation, add value to natural resources, find local solutions to challenges, and bolster the fight for economic independence.

Despite Ghana's democratic success since 1992, the institute warned that the country's democracy is still fragile, with increasing money influence in politics, economic struggles, and threats to moral values.



At 67, Ghana is experiencing a partisan divide, with selfish interests overshadowing national concerns, leading to environmental degradation and erosion of moral foundations.



The institute acknowledged the contributions of Ghana's heroes and forefathers who fought for political independence but emphasized the need for continued vigilance to address contemporary challenges.