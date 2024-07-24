Fuel price increment: The incompetence of Akufo Addo government causing fuel hike – Joseph Konney Jnr

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Joseph Konney Junior, Deputy Communication Officer of the NDC in Ablekuma West, has criticized the Nana Addo-led NPP government for economic mismanagement, citing recent fuel price hikes as evidence.

On Property Daybreak, Konney accused the NPP of mishandling the energy sector recovery levy, initially introduced by the NDC under John Mahama, by using it as collateral for 15 years, which he claims has undermined the sector's potential.



He also highlighted a dramatic increase in the cedi-to-dollar ratio since the NPP came to power.

Konney urged Ghanaians to vote wisely in the December 7 elections to remove the current administration.



