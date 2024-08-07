Funding the Bawku conflict: We need specifics from National Security Minister – Analyst

This follows Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga’s dissatisfaction with the Ministry’s justification

Source: 3news

Security Analyst Dr. Victor Doke has criticized the National Security Ministry’s defense of its GHC6 million monthly budget for the Bawku conflict.

He argues that the explanation lacks transparency and does not detail how funds are specifically allocated or spent.



Dr. Doke believes that without clear breakdowns of expenditures, the government’s assurances are inadequate.

This follows Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga’s dissatisfaction with the Ministry’s justification, questioning the effectiveness of such large sums when the situation on the ground remains unresolved.



Read full article