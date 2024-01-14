Funeral Held for Samira Bawumia's Bodyguard, Fuseni Mumuni, Following Tragic Accident

Samira Bawumia at a funeral

The funeral has taken place for Fuseni Mumuni, the bodyguard of Second Lady Samira Bawumia, who tragically died in a fatal accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

Serving as the second lady's close protection officer for over five years, Mumuni lost his life on January 13 when a commercial vehicle collided with one of the vehicles in the convoy returning from Bonwire in the Ashanti region.



Second Lady Mrs. Bawumia, along with officials from the Vice President's office, gathered at the Madina Muslim cemetery to bid farewell.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash, which involved multiple vehicles and left eight individuals injured.