GAAM hails Dr Bawumia’s Electoral Area Share of Common Fund proposal

Mr Alfred Asiedu Adjei (inset) addressing the gathering

Source: Ghanaian Times

The Greater Accra Association of Assembly Members (GAAM) has expressed strong support for NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's proposal to introduce an Electoral Area Share of the Common Fund (EASCF) for assembly members if he becomes president.

GAAM Secretary Alfred Asiedu Adjei praised the initiative, calling it essential for accelerating local development.



He highlighted that the fund would empower assembly members by giving them more control over resources, enabling them to address specific community needs more effectively.

Adjei also emphasized that this would enhance accountability, transparency, and long-term planning, ultimately benefiting communities and strengthening local governance.



