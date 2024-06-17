News

News
0

GACL to probe allegations of theft and extortion at KIA

Kotoka International Airport Terminal 3 Terminal 3, Kotoka International Airport

Mon, 17 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Management of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has launched an investigation into allegations of theft and extortion at Kotoka International Airport.

