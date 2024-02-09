GAEC empowers technicians in consumer electronics

Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC)

The Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) recently organized a one-day orientation session in Accra, marking the commencement of an eight-month competency-based training program for 40 technicians in consumer electronics.

Sponsored by KfW of Germany under the Ghana TVET Voucher Project (GTVP), the program aims to equip participants with essential skills in handling, diagnosing, and repairing various electronic devices commonly used in homes and workplaces.



The training, which began in February this year, leads to the award of a certificate of National Proficiency II. According to Dr. Mark Kwasi Sarfo, Manager of Communication and Public Relations for the Commission, the initiative focuses on addressing the skills gap in the industry. The program covers devices such as mobile phones, air conditioners, desktop computers, and refrigerators.



Ms. Sheila Frimpong, the Project Coordinator of TVET at GAEC, emphasized the importance of empowering electronic technicians with practical knowledge in consumer electronics to meet the industry's demands. She highlighted the common struggle people face in finding skilled technicians to repair home appliances, leading to unnecessary disposals.

Encouraging the participants to view the training as a business opportunity, Ms. Frimpong urged them to consider launching ventures in the consumer electronics industry. She emphasized the practical application of acquired skills, emphasizing that education gains true meaning when combined with business aspects.



Mr. Andrew Gyan, the President of the Ghana Electronics Servicing Technicians Association (GESTA), urged participants to commit to the training and acquire valuable knowledge. Facilitators for the program will be drawn from GAEC, covering areas such as Consumer Electronics, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), entrepreneurship, Science, Mathematics, and English.