GAF reportedly recruiting older people with political ties

Ghana Armed Forces (GAF)

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is facing criticism over alleged recruitment practices that involve enlisting older individuals with political affiliations into the military.

According to a report by Herald Ghana, a recent graduate in her 50s, Private F Baah Ofosuhemaa, army number 221798, has stirred controversy for being recruited into GAF, raising questions about the selection process.



Her pictures went viral on social media last Friday after completing military training at the GAF’s Jungle Warfare Training School in Achiase, Eastern Region.



She has been reportedly assigned to the 6 Battalion of Infantry in Accra and is now stationed at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, which has raised questions about the GAF’s selection criteria.



While it remains unclear whether specific needs influenced the decision to recruit her, the public is questioning the transparency and fairness of GAF's selection criteria. Claims suggest that Private F Baah Ofosuhemaa is not an isolated case, and other older individuals with political ties are reportedly being recruited or discharged.



This situation has sparked suspicions of potential favoritism and job creation for unemployed party supporters, highlighting broader concerns about transparency and fairness in Ghana’s military recruitment process.

Before her military career, Private F Baah Ofosuhemaa served as the Branch Women Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) near Kasoa in the Central Region, further intensifying scrutiny over her recruitment.







The Jungle Warfare School (JWS) in Achiase recently held its fourth Passing-Out parade, celebrating the graduation of 304 young soldiers from the Basic Infantry Training Course 3. The ceremony included the dismissal of two recruits who used forged documents to gain entry into the institution.



At the awards ceremony, Private Ahatse Joshua was recognized as the Overall Best Recruit, Boahen Obed as Best in Drill, Private Marfo Foster as Best Academically, and Private Boateng Sandra as Best Female Recruit.