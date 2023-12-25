GETfund releases GH₵6m for two school projects in Okaikwei Central

Mr Patrick Boamah , MP for Okaikwei Central

The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has earmarked funds for the construction of two crucial educational projects in the Okaikwei Central Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

In a letter dated December 12, 2023, and signed by GETFund's Administrator, Dr Richard A. Boadu, the funding was announced for the development of educational infrastructure.



The letter, was addressed to the Greater Accra Regional Minister and copied to key education stakeholders.



The identified projects are the construction of a two-storey, 12-unit classroom block and staff common room at Abeka Cluster of Schools, New Fadama.



Additionally, a similar structure will be erected at Shiayenor/Apenkwa Presby Basic School.



The total cost for both projects is estimated at GH₵6,299,797.22.



Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Mr Patrick Boamah, shared the news of GETFund's allocation during his Christmas message to constituents.

He expressed gratitude for the funding but acknowledged a delay in project commencement due to his request for a redesign.



Mr Boamah emphasised his desire to include toilet facilities in both schools to enhance hygiene and sanitation.



Mr Boamah assured constituents that the redesigned projects would commence in the coming year.



The Member of Parliament urged constituents to maintain peace and harmony, emphasising the constituency's longstanding reputation for peaceful coexistence.



In his message, Mr Boamah affirmed his commitment to preserving the constituency's peaceful identity, expressing his intent to uphold this legacy in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.



Okaikwei Central, he noted, has been known for its tranquility over the years, and he pledged to continue fostering an environment of peace and harmony.