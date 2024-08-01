GH¢3 Million Damages Slapped on Ridge Hospital, Ghana Health Service, and Health Ministry for Negligent Death

This ruling underscores serious lapses in the hospital's duty of care

In the case of Mohammed Mustapha v Attorney-General & Others, the High Court awarded GH¢3 million in damages to Mohammed Mustapha, who had sued the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge), the Ministry of Health, and the Attorney-General for negligence.

The court found the defendants at fault for the death of Mustapha's wife, Akua Nyarko Osei-Bonsu, who died after a Caesarean Section in 2019.



The hospital's failure to adhere to standard protocols, including the administration of necessary anticoagulants, was deemed a significant factor in her death.

This ruling underscores serious lapses in the hospital's duty of care.



Read full article