GH¢95m payment to West Blue is arrears settlement not judgment debt

Julie Essiam

Source: Ghanaian Times

The government will pay GH¢95 million to IT consulting firm West Blue Ghana to settle arrears from their National Single Window and Integrated Risk Management System contract from 2015 to 2020.

This payment, detailed in a consent judgment on July 10, 2024, addresses underpayment for services, not the contract's unlawful termination.



Originally, West Blue sought GH¢289 million for unpaid fees calculated as a percentage of the CIF value of import consignments.

After negotiations, both parties agreed to the GH¢95 million settlement.



The consent judgment was entered in favor of West Blue, finalizing all claims.



Read full article