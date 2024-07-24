GHS asked to adopt Pregnant Man initiative to reduce maternal mortality

The concept resulted in zero maternal deaths in the region from 2012 to 2015

Source: GNA

Dr. Michael Wombeogo, Executive Director of Participatory Action for Rural Development Alternatives (PARDA), is advocating for the nationwide adoption of the 'Pregnant Man' concept in Ghana to improve maternal healthcare outcomes.

This initiative, introduced in 2012 in the Upper East region, encourages men to support their pregnant partners by attending antenatal and post-natal clinics, thus promoting healthy pregnancies and reducing maternal complications.



The concept resulted in zero maternal deaths in the region from 2012 to 2015.

Dr. Wombeogo urges the Ghana Health Service to expand this initiative to educate men on providing proper support during pregnancy, aiming to reduce maternal mortality rates across the country.



