GHS launches 2024 National Mass Drug Administration against NTDs

Launch of the mass drug administration campaign

Source: GNA

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has launched a mass drug administration campaign to combat neglected tropical diseases such as river blindness and elephantiasis.

The campaign aims to treat entire populations in geographical areas and focuses on 77 districts endemic with river blindness and three districts with elephantiasis.



The campaign aims to reach 5.8 million people and 440,000 people at risk, respectively. The World Health Organisation supports the campaign as a core strategy to control neglected tropical diseases.

The campaign aims to reduce the prevalence of neglected tropical diseases in Ghana by 2030.



