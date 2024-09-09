GIMPA Law School wins maiden Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo moot court competition

GIMPA received a GH₵10,000 cash prize, a trophy, and other awards

The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Law School emerged victorious in the inaugural Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo Moot Court Competition held from September 4-6, 2024.

GIMPA's team won with 499 points, narrowly beating KNUST, which scored 498.



The competition featured five law schools and was judged by Chief Justice Torkornoo and other senior justices.



GIMPA received a GH₵10,000 cash prize, a trophy, and other awards.

KNUST, as the runner-up, received GH₵5,000 and additional prizes.



UPSA's Kesse Yaw Junior won overall best speaker and other accolades.



Chief Justice Torkornoo called for more frequent moot court practice to better prepare law students.



Read full article