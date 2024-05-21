GJA condemns brutal assault on Zaa Multimedia reporter

Ghana Journalists Association (GJA)

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in the Northern Region has expressed strong condemnation of the brutal assault on Dokurugu Abubakar Ndeeya, a reporter for Zaa Multimedia.

The attack took place on Thursday, May 16, 2024, when Abubakar was attempting to record an altercation between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a police officer.



According to the station's management, Abubakar was violently attacked by four individuals suspected to be NPP supporters.



"The despicable perpetrators of this crime were caught on camera, and the management revealed that the victim was fortunately rescued by bystanders at the scene," stated the GJA Northern Region.



In a statement signed by the Northern Regional GJA Chairman, Yakubu Abdul-Majeed, on May 20, the association condemned the attack in the strongest terms.



"It is profoundly disheartening and dispiriting that in our modern, civilized society, some still resort to such archaic and primeval acts of violence as a means of seeking redress," the statement read.



The GJA called on all leaders, especially politicians, to unreservedly denounce such deplorable conduct.

The GJA urged the Northern Regional Police Command to take immediate action.



"The GJA hereby urges the Northern Regional Police Command to employ all legitimate means at their disposal to apprehend the culprits behind this assault on our colleague and ensure they face the full consequences of the law," the statement emphasized.



The association pledged its commitment to working with police authorities to ensure justice.



Reaffirming its dedication to protecting journalists, the GJA highlighted the importance of enabling media professionals to perform their duties without fear or intimidation.



"The regional and national executives of the GJA reaffirm our steadfast dedication to safeguarding all journalists in the region, enabling them to discharge their constitutional duties without fear or intimidation," the association declared.