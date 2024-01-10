GJA president shows love to two orphanage homes

GJA president, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour donating to some orphanage homes.

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, has donated items worth over GHC80000 to two orphanage homes.

The beneficiary homes are the Faith Needy Children’s Home at Awutu Bewuanum and the Countryside Children’s Welfare Home at Awutu Bawjiase in the Central Region.



The items included boxes of Lufart antimalarials, cough syrup, paracetamol syrups, disinfectants, boxes of bathing soaps, toothpaste, and floor cleaners.



Other items include boxes of milk, washing powder, detergents, toiletries, sachets of water, gallons of cooking oil (Kufuor Gallon), drinks, bags of sugar, sanitary pads, rice, gari, maize, beans, Tomato paste, etc.



In addition to items, the GJA President also presented GH¢5,000 and GH¢6,200 to the two homes respectively to enable them to cater for other expenses like water and electricity bills.



Mr. Dwumfour also personally shared cooked food and soft drinks with the children of the two orphanage homes to make their New Year Celebration a memorable one.



The GJA President explained that his kind gesture was in accordance with a biblical commandment that urges Christians to extend love and joy, particularly to those who are less fortunate, during the Christmas season.

“ We know that Christmas is a season of love because Christmas is a season of remembrance of the Saviour Jesus Christ. It (Christmas) is a time and period of the season where we all dine with families, and loved ones and also share whatever we have, put smiles on the faces of others,” Mr Dwumfour explained.







Representatives of the beneficiary homes were eternally grateful to the GJA President for his massive donation and asked for God’s blessings upon his life.



The Administrator of Countryside Children’s Welfare Home, Mr Ernest Osei Owusu gave the assurance that the items would be put to good use and thanked the GJA President for putting smiles on the faces of the orphans and the needy during the Christmas and New Year Festivities.



Mrs. Mary Acquah, Caretaker of Faith Needy Children’s Home, also heaped praises on the GJA President for the huge support and asked God’s blessings upon his life.





She added that the donation came at the right time as the children “will remember a special day like this.”



The GJA President was accompanied by some executives of the Association as well as some senior media professionals including Kobby Asmah, former Editor of the Daily Graphic and Member of the National Media Commission, Mr Gabriel Bosompem, former General Manager at Media General and member of the National Media Commission.



Other volunteers including Media Personality and socialite, Adu Safoa also supported the GJA President during the exercise.



