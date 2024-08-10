GJA urges journalists to embrace technological revolution for effective reporting

Albert Dwumfour

Source: GNA

Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, has urged journalists to embrace the technological advancements and Artificial Intelligence (AI) reshaping journalism.

Speaking at the GJA's 75th Anniversary lecture, he emphasized the need for media professionals to adapt to evolving practices in news collection and presentation.



Dwumfour also called on journalists to maintain professionalism, particularly as the December 7 elections approach, cautioning against provocative reporting that could incite violence.

The event also highlighted the global media transformation, with calls for innovation in response to the challenges facing traditional media.



Read full article