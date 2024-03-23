GMA President advocates for increased NHIS funding to cover hospital utility bills

Dr. Frank Serebour

The President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Frank Serebour, has urged the government to increase the funding allocated per patient under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to cover the escalating utility bills of hospitals.

Dr. Serebuor, who also serves as the medical superintendent for the Bekwai Government Hospital, highlighted the current financial strain faced by government health facilities, where directors are tasked with settling water and electricity bills from NHIS claims and Internally Generated Funds.



Citing the unsustainable nature of the existing system, Dr. Serebour emphasized the need for realistic tariffs that account for the rising costs of utilities, stressing the adverse impact on hospitals' financial sustainability.



His advocacy coincides with the Electricity Company of Ghana's pursuit of outstanding debts totaling Ghc261 million from 91 hospitals, exacerbating the financial pressure on healthcare institutions nationwide.



Dr. Serebour underscored the disproportionate burden faced by hospitals situated in remote areas, where the majority of patients rely on the NHIS for medical services, exacerbating the strain on limited resources.

He cautioned that without government intervention to alleviate the utility cost burden on hospitals, the quality of healthcare delivery would suffer significantly.



Proposing a systematic overhaul, Dr. Serebour advocated for greater transparency in the collection and allocation of NHIS funds to ensure equitable distribution and long-term sustainability.



He urged transparency in the utilization of Health Insurance levies and premiums, emphasizing the need for accountability in disbursing funds from the Consolidated Fund back to the NHIA for equitable distribution to healthcare facilities.