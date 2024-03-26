GMA Vice President clarifies misinformation on Kuame Eugene's health

Kuami Eugene

The Vice President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Professor Dr. Ernest Yorke, addressed reports about musician Kuame Eugene's health, following a post by an individual claiming to be a doctor at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

The post, which appeared on the X platform, sparked concerns about Kuame Eugene's well-being.



The individual, identified as Dr. Amina Haarun, allegedly disclosed Kuame Eugene's medical condition and called for prayers.



However, investigations revealed that Dr. Amina Haarun is not associated with the GMA, is not employed at UGMC, and is not registered with the Medical and Dental Council of Ghana.



In response to the incident, Prof. Yorke emphasized the medical profession's commitment to patient confidentiality.

He highlighted the Hippocratic oath, which obligates doctors to maintain patient confidentiality even after death, except in exceptional circumstances permitted by law.



Prof. Yorke condemned the unauthorized disclosure of patient information and urged the public to disregard such misinformation. He called on law enforcement to investigate the impostor and determine the motives behind the false claims.



The GMA vice president's statement aimed to clarify the situation and uphold the integrity of the medical profession. He reiterated the importance of respecting patient confidentiality and ensuring that medical information is shared responsibly and ethically.



Prof. Yorke reassured the public that the GMA remains committed to its ethical standards and will continue to uphold the trust placed in the medical profession by patients and the community.