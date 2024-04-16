GNAT, NAGRAT, CCT unhappy with government's negotiation approach

Leaders of GNAT, NAGRAT, and CCT

Three teacher unions at the pre-tertiary level, comprising GNAT, NAGRAT, and CCT, have expressed disappointment regarding the government's handling of negotiations concerning their working conditions.

Following a two-week strike over conditions of service, which was halted by an interim injunction obtained by the NLC, the unions have resumed negotiations with the government. However, despite the strike's cessation, the unions remain unsatisfied with the government's approach to addressing their concerns.



In a statement issued on Monday, April 15, the unions criticized the government for its perceived lack of urgency in addressing teachers' working conditions. They expressed dismay over the slow progress in negotiations and raised doubts about the government team's preparedness to meet their demands adequately.



While the unions have called off the strike, they cautioned that further disruptions at the pre-tertiary level could occur if their concerns are not promptly addressed by the government. They emphasized that Teacher Union Leaders should not bear responsibility for any future issues arising from the government's response to their demands.

