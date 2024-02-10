GNAT warns GES and OSP over suspension of 800 teachers' salaries

Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT)

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has issued a warning to the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) as the salaries of 800 teachers in the Northern Region face suspension due to identified infractions.

The OSP initiated investigations into the matter, leading to the directive to suspend salary payments.



However, GNAT's General Secretary, Thomas Musah Tanko, emphasised the need for adherence to labour laws and standing protocols in the payment process.

Tanko revealed that tensions are rising in the Northern Region, urging the GES and OSP to ensure the salaries are paid within five working days to avoid potential agitations.



“If by close of next week Friday, the salaries are not paid, the OSP and GES must blame themselves,” Mr. Tanko warned.