GNFS to blacklist areas that have recorded violence against its officers

Source: TIG Post

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has announced plans to withdraw services from hostile areas where firefighters face attacks.

The GNFS condemned the frequent assaults on personnel who are often targeted for arriving late at fire scenes.



They emphasized that attacking firefighters is illegal and warned of severe legal consequences for offenders.

The Service highlighted outdated equipment as a key factor causing delays and noted ongoing discussions with the government to address this issue. Recent attacks have left one firefighter severely injured.



The GNFS urged the public to use proper channels to report concerns rather than resort to violence.



