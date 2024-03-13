GNPC Senior Staff Association clarifies potential demonstration claims

The SSA emphasizes its commitment to maintaining open lines of communication with GNPC management

The Executive Board of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Senior Staff Association (SSA) has issued a formal disclaimer regarding recent publications in some media outlets.

The SSA categorically states that it is not aware of any issues or grievances that would necessitate potential demonstrations as mentioned in the publications, and these claims should be dismissed.



Furthermore, the SSA clarifies that the individual referred to as "Norbert Gbogbotsi", a convenor for the Ghana Aggrieved Public Sector Workers, in the publications is not a staff member of the Corporation and is not recognized by the association.



His assertions do not represent the views or positions of the SSA in any capacity, and associating him with the SSA is erroneous and misleading.



The SSA emphasizes its commitment to maintaining open lines of communication with GNPC management and the board to address any concerns of its members through established internal channels.

The association takes pride in fostering a positive and productive work environment for all staff and is in full support of the Board, Chief Executive, and Management efforts to achieve the corporation's strategic objectives.



GNPC Senior Staff Association (SSA) Clarifies False Claims In The Media The Executive Board of the Senior Staff Association (SSA) hereby issues a formal disclaimer regarding the recent publications on some media outlets.

We wish to categorically state that the leadership is not aware of any issues or grievances that would necessitate such potential demonstrations as mentioned in the said publications and it should be dismissed in no uncertain terms.



Furthermore, the SSA leadership would like to clarify that the individual referred to by the name "Norbert Gbogbotsi" in the publication is not a staff of the Corporation and not recognized by our association, nor does his assertions represent the views or positions of the SSA in any capacity.



The mention of this individual's name and the association of such a person



with the SSA is completely erroneous and misleading.

The SSA leadership takes pride in maintaining open lines of communication with GNPC management and board in addressing any concerns of our members through established internal channels. We are committed to fostering a positive and productive work environment for all staff.



We would like to mention the cordial relationship existing between Staff and Management which has resulted in the signing of the improved Conditions of Service.



We believe that working together has not only been beneficial to both parties but has also contributed to the overall welfare and development of all.



Certainly, the SSA leadership is in full support of our Board, CE and Management efforts to achieve the corporation's strategic objective of becoming a technically strong, commercially efficient and financially independent oil and gas E&P operator.

For accurate information regarding the SSA and its activities, we encourage all staff to contact the Executive Board.



We would like to assure all members that the leadership will always resort to constructive engagements with management to resolve all issues in relation to the advancement of our corporation as and when they arise.



Issued By: Executives Senior Staff Association, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC)



[12th March 2024]