GOIL supports Chief Imam's Ramadan celebration

Robert Kyere (2nd from left), the Public Relations Manager of GOIL, presented the items

GOIL, in a show of solidarity and support, has donated various food items to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharabutu, in honor of the conclusion of this year's Ramadan.

The donation, according to Graphic Online, comprising assorted drinks, rice, cooking oil, mineral water, tomato paste, sugar, Milo, milk, and fuel coupons worth GH¢5,000, was presented at the Chief Imam's Fadama residence in Accra.



Robert Kyere, the Public Relations Manager of GOIL, presented the items on behalf of the company's management, recognizing the significant role of the Muslim community in Ghana's development.



He emphasized GOIL's commitment to aligning itself with various communities and expressed the company's solidarity with the Muslim community as they celebrate the conclusion of their 30-day spiritual journey of fasting and prayer.



During the presentation, Mr. Kyere extended a message of goodwill from GOIL's Group CEO to the Chief Imam and the Muslim community, wishing them success and prosperity.

He also took the opportunity to convey GOIL's condolences to the Chief Imam on the passing of his wife, demonstrating the company's empathy and support during this difficult time.



In response, the National Chief Imam, through his spokesperson, Sheikh Shaibu Armiyawo, expressed gratitude to GOIL for their consistent support and generosity.



He praised the company's yearly visits and its ongoing kindness to the Muslim community, offering prayers for the success and prosperity of GOIL's business endeavors.



The Chief Imam's words of appreciation underscored the importance of such gestures of solidarity and communal support during festive occasions.