GPRTU Western Region suspends planned transport fare increase

The Western regional branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has suspended a planned increment in transport fares following a directive from the national body to maintain current fares.

The decision to suspend the fare hike came after executives from the branch announced a 30 per cent upward adjustment to cope with rising fuel and maintenance costs.



Nana Nimako Bresiama, the National Chairman of the GPRTU, confirmed the suspension of the fare increase, stating that current fares would remain in effect until a decision is made by the national body.



Speaking on Joy FM, the GPRTU National Chairman stated, “The transporters are meeting this evening. I have stopped them immediately. We are taking the old fares until further notice so we are meeting on Wednesday. After Wednesday, we will give them the new prices.”



He explained that transporters were initially set to implement the new fares on Monday, April 8, 2024, but this has been put on hold pending further instructions.

Portia Nana Yaa Owusu, the Public Relations Officer for the Western Region GPRTU, elaborated that while there was an impending 30% fare increment, they received instructions from the national secretariat to halt the planned increase.



Despite the suspension, Owusu clarified that there will eventually be an increase in transport fares. She emphasized that while the increment has not been implemented yet, it is expected to take effect once the national secretariat makes a decision following the meeting.



“However, we are making it clear that the increment will come on. Since the day hasn’t closed yet, definitely we will increase it but we are waiting for the national secretariat after the meeting.”



The GPRTU is committed to ensuring that any fare adjustments are made in accordance with the directives of the national body.