GPRTU and GRTCC advise commuters against paying unapproved transport fares

A bus station in Accra

Source: GNA

The Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) have issued a joint statement urging commuters to disregard any proposed transport fare increases that have not been officially sanctioned.

Their announcement comes in response to the Transport Operators Union and the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana's declaration of a 30 percent hike in transport fares effective April 13, 2024.



In their press release, the GPRTU and the GRTCC highlighted that the decision to raise fares stemmed from perceived government inaction on their grievances. However, they stressed that any fare adjustment must adhere to the guidelines outlined in the Administrative Instrument governing public transport fare reviews.



The GPRTU and the GRTCC reiterated their commitment to engaging with stakeholders and the Ministry of Transport to thoroughly evaluate cost components and reach a consensus on fare adjustments.

"We are by this statement, urging the Regional Administrations, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies and the Station Welfare committees to ensure compliance to the existing fares as no such decision has been taken regarding any fare increment.



"We also want to urge all drivers to abide by this directive and have confidence in the leadership. We will continue to push for the welfare of transport operators," the indicated in the statement.