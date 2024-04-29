GPRTU implements 20% transport fare increase amidst fuel price surge

Ghana Private Road Transport Union

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has commenced the implementation of new transport fares, following their proposal for a 20% increase earlier this month.

The decision to raise fares was prompted by the escalating fuel prices, as highlighted by the Concerned Drivers Association and the Transport Operators of Ghana.



The process began on April 10, 2024, when the GPRTU proposed the fare hike and initiated discussions with the Transport Ministry for approval and implementation.



Despite some drivers expressing readiness to implement the new fares, both the ministry and GPRTU urged them to await the outcome of the discussions.



After weeks of deliberation, the GPRTU and other transport associations have started enforcing the new fares, even in the absence of an official statement from the Ministry of Transport.



James Ahotor, the GPRTU Mim branch secretary, confirmed the development, stating that the directive to increase fares by 20% had been communicated from the national level down to the district branches.

He emphasized the need for drivers to strictly adhere to the approved fare increment and avoid charging fares beyond the stipulated 20%.



To ensure compliance, a dedicated task force has been put in place to monitor and penalize drivers who flout these regulations.



Mr. Ahotor also called for the public's cooperation, urging them to pay the new fares as per the 20% increment.



The implementation of the new fares is expected to help alleviate the financial burden on drivers caused by the recent surge in fuel prices, ultimately benefiting both drivers and passengers alike