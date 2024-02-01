GPRTU to adjust fares due to emissions levy implementation

GPRTU station in Kaneshie

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has signaled a forthcoming increase in fares following the enforcement of the Emissions Levy Act, 2023 (Act 1112).

Despite deferring a 20 percent fare adjustment in January due to Transport Ministry intervention, the government has proceeded with the imposition of the emissions levy tax.



The government states that the emissions levy is aimed at mitigating carbon emissions from vehicles. However, the GPRTU expresses dissatisfaction with the implementation, indicating that they will shift the levy burden to passengers.



Abass Imoro, spokesperson for GPRTU, revealed that despite engagements with the Transport Ministry and the Finance Minister, the tax was enforced regardless. Imoro emphasized that the government's decision exacerbates their existing challenges.

"We are already paying 10% on the little fuel we buy in the name of sanitation and pollution. Just unfortunately, the same pollution name has been changed and slapped us with the same issue again," he explained.



Imoro further stated that if no action is taken to address their concerns, they will include the levy in the new fares they are formulating.