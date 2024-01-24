GPRTU urges drivers to maintain current fares amidst unresolved talks with government

File Photo

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has urged transport operators to retain their current fares as discussions between the union and the government remain inconclusive.

Abass Moro, the Industrial Relations Officer of GPRTU, has expressed optimism about reaching a resolution in ongoing engagements with the government.



"We made our grievances known, and they also told us their side. Finally, we have to go back and have another meeting," Abbas Moro told Citi News.

He added: "We will use your medium to tell our people [drivers] that where we have got to, we are pleading that they should still maintain what we are taking for now until we come out very clearly. So that nobody will say drivers are taking advantage of them. It’s our business that we are trying to defend."