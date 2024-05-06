GRA Workers Union calls for national dialogue on tax culture

This call is aimed at initiating a broader conversation on the significance of tax payment

The Ghana Revenue Authority Workers Union (GRAWU) has called for a national dialogue on tax culture to stimulate a shift in tax payment behavior among Ghanaians.

This call is aimed at initiating a broader conversation on the significance of tax payment and its impact on national development.



The National Chairman of GRAWU, Theophilus K. Eshun, made this call during a staff durbar held to commemorate this year's Workers' Day, also known as International Labour Day.



During the event, the new top managers of the authority were introduced to the staff.



Mr. Eshun highlighted the need for a cultural transformation in tax payment, especially in the informal sector, and proposed linking tax payment to incentive packages like pension schemes such as the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) or the National Health Insurance Scheme to motivate individuals to fulfill their tax obligations.

He also suggested a system where a portion of taxes paid could be allocated to national health insurance or SSNIT contributions. Mr. Eshun expressed the union's readiness to support the new commissioners, urging them to prioritize transparency and engagement with staff, while also addressing staff welfare and revenue targets.



The GRA Commissioner General, Julie Essiam, commended the staff for their dedication and acknowledged their role as the "pillar of strength" of the authority.



She noted that the GRA contributes about 70% of the nation's revenue, supporting various development projects. Ms. Essiam urged staff to continue working diligently to achieve the authority's goals and emphasized the importance of exercising franchise and prioritizing the nation's interest during elections, especially for staff on duty at polling stations.



The occasion also served as an introduction of the new top management of GRA, including Commissioner of the Domestic Tax Division, Edward Apenteng Gyambra; Commissioner in charge of Support Services, Pearl Nana Ama Darko, and Commissioner of Customs, Brigadier General Zebrim Bawah Ayorrogo.