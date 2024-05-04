GRA ends two contracts with SML following Akufo-Addo's directives

Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has terminated its Audit and External Verification Service Contract (AEVS) with Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited (SML) in response to recent directives from President Akufo-Addo, Asaase News reports.

In a letter titled "Compliance with Presidential Directives on Recommendations in KPMG Report on the Transactions Between GRA and SML," dated May 3, 2024, GRA Commissioner General Ms. Julie Essiam announced the termination and outlined further actions.



Following a thorough review prompted by the President's directives, GRA has decided to suspend the Upstream Petroleum and Minerals Revenue Audit portions of the contract pending comprehensive assessments and consultations.



Additionally, GRA will amend the Measurement Audit for Downstream Petroleum Products Contract, revising the fee structure to a fixed model and subjecting other provisions to comprehensive review.

The termination and subsequent actions stem from directives issued on April 18, 2024, based on recommendations from a KPMG report regarding the Contract for Consolidation of Revenue Assurance Services between the Government of Ghana, GRA, and SML.



Copied in the GRA's letter are high-ranking officials, including the Vice President, Chief of Staff, Finance Minister, and relevant legal authorities, indicating the gravity and official nature of the decision.