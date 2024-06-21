News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
4

GRA orders SML to resume downstream petroleum monitoring operations

GRA Ghana Revenue Authority21212111212 Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)

Fri, 21 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has instructed Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) to restart monitoring operations in the Downstream Petroleum sector beginning June 14, 2024.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live