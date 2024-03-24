GRA workers' union criticizes Bawumia's comments on revenue collection

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Ghana Revenue Authority Workers' Union has strongly condemned remarks made by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), regarding revenue mobilization methods employed by the GRA.

Dr. Bawumia expressed concerns about alleged instances of tax collection by GRA staff being used as a pretext for harassing businesses during a meeting with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.



Responding to these remarks, Organized Labour issued a statement dated Friday, March 22, 2024, describing Dr. Bawumia's comments as "unfortunate" and viewed them as undermining the diligent efforts of GRA employees.



"We would like to state unequivocally that, we the workers of GRA find this statement unfortunate and consider it as an attack on the efforts of the hard-working staff of the Authority which if not discontinued, would incur the displeasure of workers, disrupt revenue collection efforts and breed industrial disharmony."



The union warned that such statements could provoke worker discontent, impede revenue collection, and lead to industrial unrest.



Furthermore, they urged the Vice President to either acknowledge the significant strides made by GRA or refrain from making statements that undermine their work.



"It is strange that the Vice President, who also doubles as the Head of the Economic Management Team could suggest that the Authority gives itself unrealistic targets while he is well aware that annual targets are assigned to the Authority by the government through the Ministry of Finance.

"Indeed, the least we expect from the Vice President, if he would not appreciate the efforts of the Authority in raising Tax Revenue, is not to put the lives of our hardworking staff at risk with such unfortunate comments."



Organized Labour highlighted the potential adverse effects of the Vice President's statements on future revenue mobilization efforts and called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to address the issue with his Vice.



"We also call on the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the GRA Board, Civil Society organizations and all well-meaning Ghanaians to admonish political functionaries to desist from making such pronouncements and intervene swiftly as this statement poses a major risk to revenue mobilization efforts going forward."



Below is the statement from the GRA:







