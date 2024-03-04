GRIDCo attributes power outage on Sunday to equipment failure

Ghana Grid Company LTD (GRIDCo)

The Ghana Grid Company LTD (GRIDCo) has disclosed that the power outage experienced in certain regions of western Accra, Winneba, and Takoradi on Sunday, March 3, was due to a malfunction in equipment at its Mallam substation.

According to a statement from GRIDCo's Corporate Communications Manager, Dzifa Bampoh, the company's engineers have initiated efforts to restore power and are committed to swiftly rectifying the issue to bring electricity back to the affected areas.



"Restoration of supply to affected customers started immediately. As at 22:30h, power supply to most of the affected customers had been restored. For areas without power supply, engineers are working tirelessly to restore power once the faulted equipment is fixed," the statement read

"GRIDCo sincerely apologises to all who were affected by the power supply interruption," it added.