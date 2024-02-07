News

Sports

Business

Entertainment

TV / Radio

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
News
0

GRIDCo resolves power outage in northern regions

GRIDCo Photo 1024x648 Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo)

Wed, 7 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) encountered a minor disruption in power delivery affecting northern regions on February 7, 2024.

The incident, triggered by a tripped 330/161kV autotransformer at the Kintampo substation at 5:29 AM, impacted the Anwomaso-Kumasi Transmission Line, causing a system-wide disturbance.

With a rapid response and efficient fault detection, GRIDCo successfully restored the entire power infrastructure by 7:35 AM, minimizing inconvenience to customers.

GRIDCo, in a statement, acknowledged the disruption, expressed regret for any inconvenience caused, and reaffirmed its commitment to providing reliable electricity services across Ghana despite challenges.

Read the statement below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.live