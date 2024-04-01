GRNMA president proposes 25% fee increase for license verification

Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo

Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, the president of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), has affirmed that while members are willing to accommodate a reasonable fee increase for license verification, the recent adjustment by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) has raised significant concerns among nurses and midwives.

Speaking on TV3’s Hot Issue on Sunday, March 31, Ofori-Ampofo emphasized the potential impact of the substantial fee hike, which saw the cost surge from GHS550 to GHs3,000, representing an alarming 445 percent increment. This abrupt rise, she argued, would impose undue financial burdens on nursing professionals already grappling with economic challenges.



Expressing the association's discontent, Ofori-Ampofo highlighted the need for the NMC to reconsider its fee structure and take into account the concerns and proposals put forward by the GRNMA. She stressed the importance of a balanced approach that ensures affordability for nurses and midwives while sustaining the operations of the NMC.



"At the level of the Nursing and Midwifery Council’s board, the board is going to review the new fees and charges and will also take into consideration our proposal," Ofori-Ampofo stated optimistically. "Therefore, we are keeping our fingers crossed that the discussion on that matter will bring us to a level where we will have an amount that is acceptable by all and fair and will benefit all parties."



She acknowledged the necessity of license verification fees but emphasized the need for transparency and fairness in determining the revised charges. Ofori-Ampofo proposed a more modest increment of 25 percent from the original fee of GHS550, a figure she deemed reasonable and conducive to the financial circumstances of nurses and midwives.

Furthermore, Ofori-Ampofo addressed rumors suggesting that the fee hike was a strategic measure to deter nurses from seeking opportunities abroad. She countered this notion, affirming that individuals aspiring to work abroad cannot be restrained by fee adjustments and reiterated the importance of improving local working conditions and incentives to retain skilled healthcare professionals.



In advocating for enhanced conditions of service for nurses and midwives, Ofori-Ampofo emphasized the necessity of fair remuneration and improved benefits commensurate with the demanding nature of their profession. She underscored the disparity between current salary structures and the recommended benchmark, highlighting the need for comprehensive negotiations to address these discrepancies.



Despite the challenges, Ofori-Ampofo remained optimistic about ongoing discussions and negotiations between the GRNMA and relevant stakeholders. She noted that a recent directive following a meeting on March 26 had instructed the NMC to suspend the implementation of the revised fees, providing a window for further dialogue and resolution of the contentious issue.